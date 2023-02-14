Moline showed no mercy to Rock Island Alleman, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 14, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg . For results, click here. Moline took on Geneseo on February 9 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

