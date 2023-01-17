Sherrard grinds out close victory over Morrison 42-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sherrard's direction just enough to squeeze past Morrison 42-35 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 6, Sherrard faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Morrison took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 10 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.
