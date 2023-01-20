Sherrard outclasses Monmouth-Roseville 63-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sherrard prevailed over Monmouth-Roseville 63-45 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard played in a 46-40 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Sherrard faced off against Dixon and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on January 13 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.