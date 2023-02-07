Sherrard weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-49 victory against Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard played in a 46-40 game on February 19, 2022. For more, click here.

