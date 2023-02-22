Knoxville was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Sherrard prevailed 63-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.
The start wasn't the problem for Knoxville, as it began with a 15-14 edge over Sherrard through the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers kept a 27-23 half margin at the Blue Bullets' expense.
Sherrard jumped to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Bullets 17-16 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Sherrard faced off against Kewanee . For more, click here. Knoxville took on Rock Island Alleman on Feb. 18 at Knoxville High School. Click here for a recap.
- 'Everbody's life is priceless': Husband awarded $4 million in Iowa negligence suit against Genesis
- 13-year-old Iowa girl shot mom's boyfriend in face, then aimed gun at mother, police say
- Iowa town's police chief charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
- ISP releases names of injured parties from rural Muscatine crash
- Arraignment set for Cora Reed, accused of running over teen
- Evansdale’s woman’s $30K win at center of lottery fraud case
- Iowa Class 1A state wrestling: Wilton sends four to semis, still in trophy hunt
- Iowa Class 2A state wrestling: Columbus' Coil pulls off stunner, nears being 'that red name'
- Iowa toddler ingested drain cleaner, had meth and THC in system, records show
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wieskamp, Hodges spur Muskie upset
- Restaurant inspection update: ‘Not for sale’ meat, expired foods and dirty kitchens
- I-74 Bridge construction time-lapse video showcases two years of construction
- What happened to Trevor Wixom? 21-year-old Muscatine man last seen Oct. 19; police say he doesn't fit 'missing' criteria
- Iowa state wrestling: Shirk, Beavers bring home silver
- Iowa Class 2A state wrestling: Cassady battles through injuries to reach semis again
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!