Knoxville was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Sherrard prevailed 63-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

The start wasn't the problem for Knoxville, as it began with a 15-14 edge over Sherrard through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 27-23 half margin at the Blue Bullets' expense.

Sherrard jumped to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Bullets 17-16 in the last stanza.

