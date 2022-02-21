Some kind of impressive: Dubuque Hempstead pounds Clinton 76-52

Dubuque Hempstead controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 76-52 victory over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense moved to a 34-32 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
