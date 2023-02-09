Geneseo turned in a thorough domination of Moline 65-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 9.

Geneseo drew first blood by forging an 18-11 margin over Moline after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' shooting darted in front for a 29-20 lead over the Maroons at the half.

Geneseo pulled to a 47-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Maroons 18-12 in the last stanza.

