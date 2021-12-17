Some kind of impressive: Taylor Ridge Rockridge pounds Aledo Mercer County 54-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Aledo Mercer County with an all-around effort during this 54-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over Aledo Mercer County at the intermission.
In recent action on December 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Aledo Mercer County took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 3 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap
