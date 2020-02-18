Spartans pull away from Muskies

“When the ball goes in the basket, you can just see a little bit of relief and some confidence started flowing there a little bit,” Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said. “It’s been a struggle for us offensively, so when we do make baskets, it’s helpful. Cline hit a couple and Dolphin hit a couple from the perimeter that kind of boosted us a little bit.”

Cline and Townsend finished with 13 points apiece for Pleasant Valley (11-10, 6-10 MAC) and Dolphin scored all seven of his points in the second half.

Pleasant Valley only scored four points each in the first and third quarters but was able to scratch out the victory.

“That’s been us,” Hillman said. “Every game we’ve played there have been long stretches where we’ve had trouble scoring. Obviously we preach the other end of the floor. If you keep guarding and you keep rebounding, you can be successful, and our guys did that tonight. Even in the first half when it was really hard for us offensively, we were making it hard for Muscatine. That’s what you have to do until the ball goes in the hole for you.”

The Spartans held Muscatine (4-16, 3-12 MAC) to a season-low 28 points. The Muskies’ leading scorer, Noah Yahn, was held scoreless for the first time this season. Cline and Donahue hounded Yahn into an 0-for-9 shooting performance.