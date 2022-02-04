 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanwood North Cedar denies Calamus-Wheatland's challenge 65-47

No quarter was granted as Stanwood North Cedar blunted Calamus-Wheatland's plans 65-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

Recently on January 25 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Knights' shooting darted to a 24-20 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

