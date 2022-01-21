Sterling drums Rock Island Alleman in sound fashion 85-26

Sterling offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island Alleman with an all-around effort during this 85-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Sterling's offense jumped on top to a 50-12 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
In recent action on January 14, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on January 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
