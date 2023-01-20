Sterling drums Rock Island Alleman with resounding beat 70-25

It would have taken a herculean effort for Rock Island Alleman to claim this one, and Sterling wouldn't allow that in a 70-25 decision at Rock Island Alleman High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

