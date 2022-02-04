 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sterling edges East Moline United Township in tough test 60-57

  • 0

Sterling knocked off East Moline United Township 60-57 at Sterling High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Golden Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-32 lead over the Panthers.

In recent action on January 21, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Rockford Auburn on January 29 at Rockford Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News