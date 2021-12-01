 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 45-41
0 comments

Sterling nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 45-41

{{featured_button_text}}

Sterling poked just enough holes in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense to garner a taut 45-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 1.

Sterling broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

The Rockets turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Golden Warriors put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News