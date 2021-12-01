Sterling nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 45-41

Sterling poked just enough holes in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense to garner a taut 45-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 1.

Sterling broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

The Rockets turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Golden Warriors put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.