Sterling Newman Central Catholic finds its footing in victory over Erie E/P 65-39
Sterling Newman Central Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Erie E/P 65-39 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic fought to a 33-16 half margin at Erie E/P's expense.

The Comets took charge in front of the Panthers 55-30 going into the fourth quarter.

