Sterling Newman hustles by Rock Island Alleman 62-45

Sterling Newman charged Rock Island Alleman and collected a 62-45 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Sterling Newman drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Comets opened a tight 35-21 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Rock Island Alleman stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-39.

The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-6 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.