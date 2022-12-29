 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling Newman survives for narrow win over Port Byron Riverdale 52-51

Sterling Newman showed its poise to outlast a game Port Byron Riverdale squad for a 52-51 victory on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Sterling Newman and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 65-43 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 21, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Mendota in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

