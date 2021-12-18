Sterling records sound decision over Davenport Central 61-57

Sterling knocked off Davenport Central 61-57 on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Sterling's shooting jumped to a 33-30 lead over Davenport Central at halftime.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Sterling, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 28-27 final quarter, too.
Recently on December 3 , Sterling squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
