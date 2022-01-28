Stopped cold: Camanche thwarts Goose Lake Northeast's quest 61-50

Camanche tipped and eventually toppled Goose Lake Northeast 61-50 at Camanche High on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Camanche faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on January 21 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
