Stopped cold: Camanche thwarts Goose Lake Northeast's quest 61-50
Camanche tipped and eventually toppled Goose Lake Northeast 61-50 at Camanche High on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Camanche faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on January 21 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

