 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stopped cold: Central DeWitt thwarts Davenport Central's quest 52-41

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 52-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.

In recent action on February 1, Davenport Central faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 17-12 lead over the Blue Devils.

Central DeWitt registered a 32-16 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.

The third quarter gave Central DeWitt a 43-26 lead over Davenport Central.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News