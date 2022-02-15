Stopped cold: Central DeWitt thwarts Davenport Central's quest 52-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 52-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Central faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Sabers a 17-12 lead over the Blue Devils.
Central DeWitt registered a 32-16 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.
The third quarter gave Central DeWitt a 43-26 lead over Davenport Central.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.