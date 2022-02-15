Stopped cold: Central DeWitt thwarts Davenport Central's quest 52-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 52-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 17-12 lead over the Blue Devils.

Central DeWitt registered a 32-16 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.

The third quarter gave Central DeWitt a 43-26 lead over Davenport Central.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.