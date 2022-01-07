 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Moline thwarts East Moline United Township's quest 62-46
Stopped cold: Moline thwarts East Moline United Township's quest 62-46

Moline dumped East Moline United Township 62-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 29, Moline faced off against Maryland Heights Pattonville and East Moline United Township took on LaSalle-Peru on December 30 at LaSalle-Peru High School. For a full recap, click here.

