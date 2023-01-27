Storm warning: Abingdon-Avon unleashes full fury on Galva 65-28

Abingdon-Avon stomped on Galva 65-28 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Abingdon-Avon and Galva squared off with January 21, 2022 at Abingdon-Avon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Galva and Abingdon-Avon took on Galva on January 20 at Galva High School. For more, click here.
