East Moline United Township's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-44 win over Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 30, East Moline United Township faced off against Dunlap . For a full recap, click here. Monmouth-Roseville took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 24 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.