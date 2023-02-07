Galesburg played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rock Island Alleman during a 57-28 beating in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 11, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo . For results, click here. Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 27 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

