Rock Island's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Galesburg 66-37 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Island moved in front of Galesburg 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks' shooting moved in front for a 30-17 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Rock Island jumped to a 54-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks rallied with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Rocks prevailed.

