Sweating it out: Rock Island edges Normal 57-55

Rock Island weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 57-55 victory against Normal in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.
The last time Normal and Rock Island played in a 67-60 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap
