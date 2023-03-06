Taylor Ridge Rockridge walked the high-wire before edging Rockford Lutheran 60-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 6.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 17-11 lead over Rockford Lutheran.

The Crusaders battled back to make it 31-29 at the intermission.

Rockford Lutheran came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 50-45.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Crusaders 15-9 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rockford Lutheran played in a 57-52 game on March 7, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on March 1, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Rock Falls in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.