Taking on water: Quincy sinks Moline 63-49

Quincy handed Moline a tough 63-49 loss at Quincy High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Quincy at the end of the first quarter.

Quincy's offense jumped to a 27-24 lead over Moline at halftime.

Quincy's leverage showed as it carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

