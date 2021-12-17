 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Quincy sinks Moline 63-49
Taking on water: Quincy sinks Moline 63-49

Quincy handed Moline a tough 63-49 loss at Quincy High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 7, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School.

Moline started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Quincy at the end of the first quarter.

Quincy's offense jumped to a 27-24 lead over Moline at halftime.

Quincy's leverage showed as it carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

