Taylor Ridge Rockridge denies Erie-Prophetstown's challenge 56-38

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge will take its 56-38 victory over Erie-Prophetstown at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on February 8, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Macomb and Erie-Prophetstown took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.
