Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't tinker with Morrison, scoring a 56-28 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison played in a 60-26 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

