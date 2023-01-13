Taylor Ridge Rockridge dims lights on Morrison 63-29

Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 63-29 win over Morrison in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison played in a 60-26 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Port Byron Riverdale. For results, click here.
