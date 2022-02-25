 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Port Byron Riverdale in snug affair 58-52

A tight-knit tilt turned in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's direction just enough to squeeze past Port Byron Riverdale 58-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 18 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge made the first move by forging a 21-14 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 28-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Rockets jumped over the Rams when the fourth quarter began 42-36.

