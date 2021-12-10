 Skip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge finds its footing in victory over Sherrard 47-23
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 47-23 explosion on Sherrard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 1, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sterling and Sherrard took on Kewanee Wethersfield on November 30 at Sherrard High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Rockets' shooting breathed fire to a 31-9 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

