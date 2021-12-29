Taylor Ridge Rockridge gallops past Camp Point Central 61-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Camp Point Central 61-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 12-3 lead over the Panthers.

The Rockets fought to a 26-13 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 40-27 lead over Camp Point Central.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.