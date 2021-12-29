 Skip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge gallops past Camp Point Central 61-42
Taylor Ridge Rockridge gallops past Camp Point Central 61-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Camp Point Central 61-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 12-3 lead over the Panthers.

The Rockets fought to a 26-13 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 40-27 lead over Camp Point Central.

