Taylor Ridge Rockridge gallops past Camp Point Central 61-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Camp Point Central 61-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 12-3 lead over the Panthers.
The Rockets fought to a 26-13 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 40-27 lead over Camp Point Central.
Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . For more, click here.
