Taylor Ridge Rockridge mollywopps Orion 63-34

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Orion in a 63-34 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion squared off with December 7, 2021 at Orion High School last season. Click here for a recap
