Taylor Ridge Rockridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-41 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on February 7, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Erie-Prophetstown in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.