Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulls python act on Sherrard 64-36
Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulls python act on Sherrard 64-36

Taylor Ridge Rockridge left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sherrard 64-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Rockets opened a slim 29-16 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed over Sherrard 36-16 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Aurora Waubonsie Valley on January 17 at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

