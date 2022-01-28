Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulls python act on Sherrard 64-36

Taylor Ridge Rockridge left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sherrard 64-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Rockets opened a slim 29-16 gap over the Tigers at the half.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed over Sherrard 36-16 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Aurora Waubonsie Valley on January 17 at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.