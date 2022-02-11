Taylor Ridge Rockridge puts an offensive performance on Morrison 60-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-26 victory over Morrison on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Rockets opened a monstrous 37-12 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.
In recent action on January 28, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on January 28 at Sherrard High School. Click here for a recap
