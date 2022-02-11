 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge puts an offensive performance on Morrison 60-26

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-26 victory over Morrison on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 37-12 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

In recent action on January 28, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on January 28 at Sherrard High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News