 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Monmouth-Roseville 57-35

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed no mercy to Monmouth-Roseville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 50-30 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News