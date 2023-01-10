Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Monmouth-Roseville 57-35

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed no mercy to Monmouth-Roseville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 50-30 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
