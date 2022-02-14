 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge rides to cruise control win over Aledo Mercer County 63-39

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Taylor Ridge Rockridge's 63-39 throttling of Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on February 10 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal outlasts Moline 60-47

No quarter was granted as Normal blunted Moline's plans 60-47 at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News