Taylor Ridge Rockridge rides to cruise control win over Aledo Mercer County 63-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Taylor Ridge Rockridge's 63-39 throttling of Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on February 10 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
