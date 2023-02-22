The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't mind, dispatching Monmouth-Roseville 45-37 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Monmouth-Roseville authored a promising start, taking a 11-6 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans took a 16-15 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Monmouth-Roseville.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

