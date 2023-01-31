 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge slips past Monmouth-Roseville 44-36

Yes, Taylor Ridge Rockridge looked relaxed while edging Monmouth-Roseville, but no autographs please after its 44-36 victory on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on February 15, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie-Prophetstown . For more, click here. Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 24 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

