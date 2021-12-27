 Skip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge survives taut tilt with Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52
Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Hornets started on steady ground by forging an 18-15 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 33-27 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County at the half.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's influence showed as it carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge withstood Mt. Sterling Brown County's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

