Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Hornets started on steady ground by forging an 18-15 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 33-27 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County at the half.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's influence showed as it carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge withstood Mt. Sterling Brown County's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

