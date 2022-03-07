Taylor Ridge Rockridge survives taut tilt with Rockford Lutheran 57-52

Taylor Ridge Rockridge knocked off Rockford Lutheran 57-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 7.

The start wasn't the problem for Rockford Lutheran, who began with a 12-9 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 29-19 lead over Rockford Lutheran at the intermission.

The Rockets moved over the Crusaders when the fourth quarter began 45-33.

