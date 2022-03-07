 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge survives taut tilt with Rockford Lutheran 57-52

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge knocked off Rockford Lutheran 57-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 7.

Recently on March 2 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Rockford Lutheran, who began with a 12-9 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 29-19 lead over Rockford Lutheran at the intermission.

The Rockets moved over the Crusaders when the fourth quarter began 45-33.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal tops Moline 61-44

No quarter was granted as Normal blunted Moline's plans 61-44 in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News