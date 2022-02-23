Taylor Ridge Rockridge tops Prophetstown 56-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Taylor Ridge Rockridge put just enough pressure on Prophetstown to earn a 56-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 15-5 advantage over Prophetstown through the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense moved to a 28-17 lead over the Prophets at the intermission.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's control showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
