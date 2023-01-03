 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge triggers avalanche over Port Byron Riverdale 61-33

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale during this 61-33 victory on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on February 25, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op and Port Byron Riverdale took on Sterling Newman on December 29 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News