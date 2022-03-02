Taylor Ridge Rockridge wins tense tussle with Eureka 55-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylor Ridge Rockridge to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eureka 55-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Eureka started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

Eureka came from behind to grab the advantage 21-18 at intermission over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rockets and the Hornets locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

