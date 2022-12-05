 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderstruck: Davenport Central shrugs off early deficit to trim Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

Davenport Central fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Dubuque Hempstead 61-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking a 14-11 advantage over Davenport Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 36-27 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Dubuque Hempstead made it 42-34.

The Blue Devils held on with a 19-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

