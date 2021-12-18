 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strains past Rock Island 68-63
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's locker room after Saturday's 68-63 win against Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

The Spartans registered a 34-24 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Rock Island turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put the game on ice.

In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

