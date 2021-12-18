Too close for comfort, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strains past Rock Island 68-63

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's locker room after Saturday's 68-63 win against Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

The Spartans registered a 34-24 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Rock Island turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put the game on ice.

