Too close for comfort: Davenport Assumption edges Central DeWitt 61-52

Davenport Assumption posted a tight 61-52 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
The Knights registered a 26-21 advantage at half over the Sabers.
Central DeWitt moved ahead of Davenport Assumption 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.
The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-11 points differential.
